Left Menu

Navigating the Skies: Progress of Boeing and Airbus in Production Stabilization

Boeing and Airbus are making notable strides towards stabilizing production, but significant work remains to achieve a steady, predictable cycle, according to SMBC Aviation Capital's head. Peter Barrett, after visiting Boeing, expressed optimism about their direction. Airbus is also reportedly advancing in their efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dublin | Updated: 22-05-2025 13:25 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 12:34 IST
Navigating the Skies: Progress of Boeing and Airbus in Production Stabilization
Representative Image Image Credit: ChatGPT
  • Country:
  • Ireland

Boeing and Airbus are reportedly advancing in their quest to stabilize production cycles, although challenges remain, as stated by Peter Barrett, head of SMBC Aviation Capital. Speaking on Thursday, Barrett highlighted ongoing efforts to establish predictable manufacturing.

During a recent visit to Boeing, Barrett sensed a positive shift in their production strategy. 'I certainly felt that the corner was turned,' he noted, emphasizing continuing progress in their approach.

Similarly, Airbus is also making headway in achieving production stability, pointing to promising developments in the aviation manufacturing sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025