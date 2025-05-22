Navigating the Skies: Progress of Boeing and Airbus in Production Stabilization

Boeing and Airbus are reportedly advancing in their quest to stabilize production cycles, although challenges remain, as stated by Peter Barrett, head of SMBC Aviation Capital. Speaking on Thursday, Barrett highlighted ongoing efforts to establish predictable manufacturing.

During a recent visit to Boeing, Barrett sensed a positive shift in their production strategy. 'I certainly felt that the corner was turned,' he noted, emphasizing continuing progress in their approach.

Similarly, Airbus is also making headway in achieving production stability, pointing to promising developments in the aviation manufacturing sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)