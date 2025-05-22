Navigating the Skies: Progress of Boeing and Airbus in Production Stabilization
Boeing and Airbus are making notable strides towards stabilizing production, but significant work remains to achieve a steady, predictable cycle, according to SMBC Aviation Capital's head. Peter Barrett, after visiting Boeing, expressed optimism about their direction. Airbus is also reportedly advancing in their efforts.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dublin | Updated: 22-05-2025 13:25 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 12:34 IST
- Country:
- Ireland
Boeing and Airbus are reportedly advancing in their quest to stabilize production cycles, although challenges remain, as stated by Peter Barrett, head of SMBC Aviation Capital. Speaking on Thursday, Barrett highlighted ongoing efforts to establish predictable manufacturing.
During a recent visit to Boeing, Barrett sensed a positive shift in their production strategy. 'I certainly felt that the corner was turned,' he noted, emphasizing continuing progress in their approach.
Similarly, Airbus is also making headway in achieving production stability, pointing to promising developments in the aviation manufacturing sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Saudi Arabia Accelerates Aviation Sector Growth with Major IATA Training Partnerships
Saudi Arabia’s Aviation Sector Powers Economic Growth with $90.6B Impact in 2023
Emirates Soars to Success: A Financial Powerhouse in Aviation
Aviation regulator DGCA says 32 airports temporarily shut for civilian flights till May 15.
IAG's Massive Purchase: A New Era for Transatlantic Aviation