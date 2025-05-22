Left Menu

Adani Group Achieves Record-Breaking Financial Year with Landmark Growth

Adani Group reported an exceptional financial year 2024-25, with a record EBITDA of Rs 90,000 crore. The conglomerate achieved significant growth in various sectors, including renewable energy and infrastructure, while maintaining high global Return on Assets. Key initiatives in governance and ESG practices also bolstered its industry-leading performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 13:14 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 13:14 IST
Adani Group's wind turbines at Khavda, Gujarat (Image: Adani Group) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Adani Group, an Indian multinational conglomerate, has achieved a milestone in its financial performance for the year 2024-25. The group reported its highest-ever EBITDA of Rs 90,000 crore, alongside a record capital expenditure of Rs 126,000 crore and PAT reaching Rs 40,565 crore.

The company's Return on Asset (ROA) stood at 16.5%, noted as one of the highest in the global infrastructure sector, reflecting the Group's robust asset management strategies. "We've maintained a steadfast focus on prudent capital allocation," stated the group in an official release.

In terms of sectoral highlights, Adani Enterprises experienced a 59% rise in ANIL Solar Module sales year-on-year, and a significant advancement in projects like the copper smelter at Mundra. Meanwhile, Adani Airports observed a 7% increase in passenger movements, exemplifying its expansive infrastructure progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

