Adani Group Achieves Record-Breaking Financial Year with Landmark Growth

Adani Group, an Indian multinational conglomerate, has achieved a milestone in its financial performance for the year 2024-25. The group reported its highest-ever EBITDA of Rs 90,000 crore, alongside a record capital expenditure of Rs 126,000 crore and PAT reaching Rs 40,565 crore.

The company's Return on Asset (ROA) stood at 16.5%, noted as one of the highest in the global infrastructure sector, reflecting the Group's robust asset management strategies. "We've maintained a steadfast focus on prudent capital allocation," stated the group in an official release.

In terms of sectoral highlights, Adani Enterprises experienced a 59% rise in ANIL Solar Module sales year-on-year, and a significant advancement in projects like the copper smelter at Mundra. Meanwhile, Adani Airports observed a 7% increase in passenger movements, exemplifying its expansive infrastructure progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)