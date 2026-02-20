Left Menu

Sunteck Realty Shines with 78 in 2025 S&P Global ESG Assessment

Sunteck Realty Limited achieved a score of 78 in the 2025 S&P Global ESG Corporate Sustainability Assessment. This significant improvement from the previous year underscores the company's commitment to sustainability. Key factors include Climate Strategy and Corporate Governance, placing the company above industry averages.

Sunteck Realty Limited, a prominent name in India's luxury real estate sector, has achieved a remarkable milestone by securing an ESG score of 78 in the 2025 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). This assessment, conducted by S&P Global, highlights Sunteck Realty's notable improvement from a score of 59 in 2024, showcasing the company's dedication to sustainable practices within the Real Estate Management & Development industry.

Totaling 78 out of 100, this score places Sunteck Realty significantly above the industry's average CSA score of 30. The company's noteworthy performance is attributed to its strategic focus on Climate Strategy, Human Capital Management, and Corporate Governance. Chairman and Managing Director, Mr. Kamal Khetan, expressed confidence in Sunteck's integration of sustainability into its strategic vision, emphasizing their commitment to transparency and stakeholder value.

Sunteck Realty's ongoing investments in green building practices, resource efficiency, and climate risk mitigation have consistently set industry standards. The company's excellence was further recognized with a GRESB score of 99 and a 5-star rating in 2025. It also received commendation in the Sustainable Residential Development category at the International Asia Pacific Property Awards, cementing its reputation as a leader in sustainable real estate development.

