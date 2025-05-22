Left Menu

Bright Outdoor Media: Illuminating Lives, Beyond Billboards

Bright Outdoor Media Limited, led by Dr. Yogesh Lakhani, excels in outdoor advertising while making significant strides in philanthropy. Collaborating with the Matoshri Jayaben Himmatlal Shah Charitable Trust, they support healthcare, education, and community services across Maharashtra. Notable projects include a new library and dialysis center, impacting thousands of lives through compassionate initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-05-2025 13:51 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 13:51 IST
Dr. Yogesh Lakhani, the visionary lighting up India's outdoor advertising landscape. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Bright Outdoor Media Limited, a leader in outdoor advertising, is not just about billboard visibility—it's also a beacon of philanthropy under the guidance of Dr. Yogesh Lakhani. In a sector driven by competition, the company's commitment to societal impact shines, redefining success as a blend of corporate achievement and social responsibility.

Working with the Matoshri Jayaben Himmatlal Shah Charitable Trust, Dr. Lakhani's initiatives stretch across Maharashtra, impacting education, healthcare, and basic needs for underprivileged communities. Notably, come July 2025, Bright will unveil an air-conditioned library in Borivali for disadvantaged children, backed by a generous Rs 51 lakh donation, providing a resource-rich learning environment.

Healthcare initiatives highlight their transformative approach. A 22-bed dialysis hospital in Borivali, supported by Bright, has performed over 70,000 dialysis sessions in six years. Furthering their commitment, a second center in Vasai will open in 2025, showcasing their dedication to accessible healthcare. The organization also supports significant community programs, from free food distributions to educational support through scholarships and resource donations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

