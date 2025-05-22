Left Menu

Indie Royal’s Pageant Revolution: Season 10 Celebrating Empowerment and Diversity

Indie Royal MISS & MRS INTERNATIONAL 2025 celebrated its Season 10 at Pattaya, showcasing global women's empowerment. The event, focused on reimagining pageantry, featured participants from diverse backgrounds, judged by an esteemed panel. The platform offers aspirants professional opportunities beyond the crown, emphasizing a 'women warrior' movement and personal reinvention.

The Power of the crown returns: INDIE ROYAL MISS & MRS INTERNATIONAL 2025 Concludes grandly in Thailand. Image Credit: ANI
In a captivating return, Indie Royal MISS & MRS INTERNATIONAL 2025, marked its 10th season with a grand celebration at the elegant Garden Cliff Resort & Spa, Pattaya. Held on April 26, 2025, the event showcased stunning displays of talent and empowerment as women from around the world vied for the title.

The pageant, driven by Indie Royal's expansive vision, aims to forge 'women warriors worldwide' by encouraging participants to dream big, surmount challenges, and embrace their true selves. The finale boasted a distinguished jury, including Mr. Laxman Singh, Mr. Soumya Shankar Bose, and other notable figures from various sectors.

According to Roli Tripathi, Founder and Show Director, Indie Royal transcends traditional pageantry, emphasizing diversification and reinvention of women across the globe. This year's edition featured over 20 finalists representing myriad professional fields like IT, Education, and Law Enforcement, proving the multifaceted nature of modern women.

