Left Menu

Modi Inaugurates 'Amrit' Stations: A New Era for Railways in Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated two redeveloped Amrit railway stations in Bihar, enhancing passenger convenience and safety. Thawe Junction and Pirpainti station are now equipped with modern amenities to serve as key transport hubs. The event was attended by local BJP leaders and rail officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhagalpur | Updated: 22-05-2025 14:17 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 14:17 IST
Modi Inaugurates 'Amrit' Stations: A New Era for Railways in Bihar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a boost to Bihar's railway infrastructure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated two redeveloped 'Amrit' stations: Thawe Junction in Gopalganj and Pirpainti in Bhagalpur. These stations are part of the 103 Amrit Bharat railway stations being launched nationwide.

The ceremonies were marked by the presence of local BJP leaders, including MLA Lalan Kumar at the Pirpainti station, who highlighted the emphasis on passenger convenience with the enhanced facilities.

The Thawe and Pirpainti stations are now equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, making them crucial transport hubs for northern and eastern Bihar, respectively, connecting with important regions like West Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025