Modi Inaugurates 'Amrit' Stations: A New Era for Railways in Bihar

In a boost to Bihar's railway infrastructure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated two redeveloped 'Amrit' stations: Thawe Junction in Gopalganj and Pirpainti in Bhagalpur. These stations are part of the 103 Amrit Bharat railway stations being launched nationwide.

The ceremonies were marked by the presence of local BJP leaders, including MLA Lalan Kumar at the Pirpainti station, who highlighted the emphasis on passenger convenience with the enhanced facilities.

The Thawe and Pirpainti stations are now equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, making them crucial transport hubs for northern and eastern Bihar, respectively, connecting with important regions like West Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)