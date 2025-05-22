Left Menu

Deepak Fertilisers: A Fertile Ground for Growth

Deepak Fertilisers reported a 20.74% increase in Q4 net profit to Rs 277.66 crore due to higher income. The company saw a two-fold jump in annual profit, driven by strategic investments and increased fertiliser sales, despite higher expenses and substantial capex.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 16:19 IST
Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd (DFPCL) reported a 20.74% increase in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024-25, reaching Rs 277.66 crore. This surge was attributed to a rise in total income, climbing 26% to Rs 2,716.99 crore compared to the same quarter the previous year.

The company's expenses rose to Rs 2,396.99 crore, up from Rs 1,862.20 crore last year. However, the full 2024-25 fiscal year saw a two-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 944.67 crore. Strategic investments in projects at Gopalpur and Dahej continue, with bulk fertiliser sales soaring 68% in Q4 through an innovative nutrient solution.

Despite a capital expenditure of Rs 655 crore, DFPCL's net debt reduced, supported by strong cash flows. Chairman SC Mehta expressed optimism for the Kharif season with a positive monsoon forecast. Growth in mining chemicals and healthcare sector expansion is expected to further boost the company's portfolio in upcoming years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

