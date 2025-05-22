Left Menu

Accenture Promotes 15,000 Staff in India Amid Global Push

Accenture will promote 15,000 of its employees in India as part of a larger global promotion drive affecting nearly 50,000 workers. The promotion cycle has been moved from December to June, aligning with client budget planning. Base pay increases will also be adjusted accordingly.

Global IT powerhouse Accenture is set to promote approximately 15,000 employees in India this June, as part of a sweeping global promotion initiative involving nearly 50,000 staff. The move underscores the company's strategic shift in its promotion cycle from December to June to align with client budgeting periods.

Ajay Vij, Accenture India's Senior Country Managing Director, disclosed this development in an internal memo, emphasizing that throughout FY25, more than 43,000 employees in India will receive promotions. The firm, which operates on a September-August financial year, has already implemented base pay raises in December for some employees, with others set to benefit in June.

Accenture's CEO, Julie Sweet, highlighted the rationale behind the adjusted promotion cycle during a recent earnings call, citing enhanced visibility into client spending and demand patterns. This strategic alignment is intended to synchronize with client budget discussions typically held in early months of the year.

