Adani's Record-Breaking Financial Year: A Surge in Infrastructure Gains

Adani Group's portfolio companies achieved a record-breaking pre-tax profit of Rs 90,000 crore for the fiscal year ending March 31. The group's EBITDA has tripled over six years, with a notable increase in net profit and asset growth. Financial stability is bolstered by strong cash balances and reduced leverage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 18:10 IST
The Adani Group has reported its highest-ever pre-tax profit of approximately Rs 90,000 crore for the fiscal year ending March 31, according to a statement from the company. The diversified conglomerate, spanning ports to energy, achieved this feat alongside a cash balance designed to cover 21 months of debt servicing.

Over six years, this giant leap in Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA) marks an impressive rise from Rs 24,870 crore in 2018-19 to Rs 89,806 crore in 2024-25. The group's finances reflect robust growth, with EBITDA growing 8.2% from the previous fiscal year and a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 24% over six years.

Remarkably, the net profit for 2024-25 stood at Rs 40,565 crore, showcasing a remarkable six-year CAGR of 48.5%. Gross Assets have substantially increased, supported by a precise strategy in prudent capital allocation and governance, contributing to industry-leading financial metrics like a Return on Assets (ROA) of 16.5% for FY25.

