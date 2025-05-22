Left Menu

Wall Street Reacts to Aftermath of Trump's Tax Bill Passage

Wall Street prepared for a lower open on Thursday as Trump's tax bill, which could add $3.8 trillion to the national debt, faced a Senate test. Major stock indexes fell, and while clean energy stocks declined, cryptocurrency and tech shares rose. Treasury yields increased amid debt concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 18:31 IST
Wall Street Reacts to Aftermath of Trump's Tax Bill Passage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street braced for a downturn on Thursday, reacting to the passage of President Trump's tax bill by the House. The legislation, projected to increase the national debt by $3.8 trillion, now faces a Senate hurdle.

Major stock indexes fell, with the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq posting losses as Treasury yields spiked over growing debt concerns. Clean energy stocks suffered, while tech and cryptocurrency shares experienced gains.

Despite market shifts, Wall Street overall has seen a positive month. Analysts project potential interest rate cuts contingent on U.S. economic policies. Key economic indicators, including the Purchasing Managers' Index and jobless claims, remain under close scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025