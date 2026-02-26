Historic Debt: A Grandson's Quest for Justice

A member of the Ruthia family from Madhya Pradesh, Vivek Ruthia, claims the British government has yet to repay a 'war loan' of Rs 35,000 taken from his grandfather during World War I. Now, 109 years later, he plans to pursue legal action for the alleged debt.

The loan was reportedly made in 1917 to support Britain's wartime efforts, with a certificate allegedly confirming this transaction. Despite the passage of time, Ruthia claims that the amount, now 'in crores,' remains unpaid, supported by documents found in his grandfather's will.

Ruthia states his intent to send a legal notice to the UK government after consulting legal counsel. He notes that his family's historical wealth and properties remain significant in regions like Sehore and Bhopal.