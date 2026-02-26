Left Menu

Maharashtra's Multi-Crore Debt to BMC Unveiled

The Maharashtra government owes Rs 10,931 crore to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, as disclosed by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The debt, shared by various state departments since 2025, is being pursued for recovery by the municipal corporation with official correspondences seeking clearance.

Updated: 26-02-2026 17:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government is in significant debt to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), with the outstanding amount pegged at Rs 10,931 crore. This revelation came from Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during the legislative assembly session on Thursday, highlighting the financial strains between state departments and the civic body.

Deputy CM Shinde, who also holds the Urban Development portfolio, presented these details in a written reply, stating that the debt accumulated up to December 31, 2025. Various departments under the state government are collectively responsible for the outstanding amount owed to the BMC.

The municipal commissioner has been proactive in addressing this debt. An official communication was sent to the concerned departments on December 9, 2025, urging them to settle their dues. Such measures are crucial as the BMC recently announced its budget for the financial year 2026-27, amounting to Rs 80,952 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

