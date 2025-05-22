Left Menu

Celebi Fights Back: Legal Battle Over Airport Contract Termination

Celebi, Turkey-based airport service company, challenges the revocation of its security clearance and contract termination at Mumbai airport. Filing three petitions, Celebi claims decisions were arbitrary, seeking their annulment. It requests interim relief to halt MIAL's new tenders for ground services, amid heightened Indo-Turkish tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-05-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 19:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Turkey-based airport ground handling services major Celebi has intensified its legal battle in response to the Bombay High Court against the recent revocation of its security clearance and subsequent contract termination with Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL).

The company filed three petitions on Wednesday via its Indian subsidiary, Celebi Nas Airport Services India. These petitions directly challenge the central government's decision to retract the security clearance and annul the existing contract, labeling these moves as arbitrary and unlawful.

Celebi is demanding the suspension and annulment of this administrative decision, which was sanctioned by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security under India's Ministry of Civil Aviation. The petitions also call for annulment of agreements related to bridge-mounted equipment and ground handling services, urging interim relief to prevent MIAL from finalizing new tenders for these services amidst ongoing Indo-Turkish diplomatic tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

