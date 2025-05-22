Delhi Traffic Advisory: Key Routes Diverted for Hanuman Setu Repairs

Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory effective from May 23 to June 11, following repair and rehabilitation work on the right carriageway of Hanuman Setu. This significant maintenance endeavor will impact the core stretch from Rajghat to ISBT Kashmiri Gate.

The advisory, released Thursday, highlighted that the Public Works Department (PWD) will spearhead the rehabilitation project. Consequently, traffic movement in adjacent areas is expected to face disruptions, necessitating strategic diversions.

Motorists are directed to consider alternate routes such as Geeta Colony Road, Pushta Road, and Wazirabad Road. Authorities urge the public to prefer alternative travel methods like public transport to mitigate congestion in this high-traffic corridor.

(With inputs from agencies.)