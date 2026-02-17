PWD Enforces Strict Protocols on Demolition Procedures
The Public Works Department has issued a warning to its officials, mandating adherence to prescribed norms before any demolition activities. Emphasizing technical assessments and formal approvals, the department aims to ensure proper protocol in the removal of encroachments and infrastructure, warning that violations will be taken seriously.
The Public Works Department (PWD) has issued a directive warning its officials to strictly adhere to prescribed procedures before initiating demolition works. This comes as a response to recent instances where demolitions were undertaken without proper assessments.
The PWD, responsible for maintaining 1,400 km of roads and sewerage lines, emphasized the need for technical assessments and formal recording before demolishing any structures or infrastructure. Encroachments, particularly over drains, have prompted demolition drives.
Officials are cautioned to ensure all statutory clearances and approvals are obtained. Violations of these directives will be met with serious repercussions, with responsibility assigned to those in breach.
