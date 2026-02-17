Left Menu

PWD Enforces Strict Protocols on Demolition Procedures

The Public Works Department has issued a warning to its officials, mandating adherence to prescribed norms before any demolition activities. Emphasizing technical assessments and formal approvals, the department aims to ensure proper protocol in the removal of encroachments and infrastructure, warning that violations will be taken seriously.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2026 19:26 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 19:26 IST
PWD Enforces Strict Protocols on Demolition Procedures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Public Works Department (PWD) has issued a directive warning its officials to strictly adhere to prescribed procedures before initiating demolition works. This comes as a response to recent instances where demolitions were undertaken without proper assessments.

The PWD, responsible for maintaining 1,400 km of roads and sewerage lines, emphasized the need for technical assessments and formal recording before demolishing any structures or infrastructure. Encroachments, particularly over drains, have prompted demolition drives.

Officials are cautioned to ensure all statutory clearances and approvals are obtained. Violations of these directives will be met with serious repercussions, with responsibility assigned to those in breach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judicial Review Set to Decide Fate of Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Complex

Judicial Review Set to Decide Fate of Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Complex

 India
2
Political Turmoil in France: Tensions Rise After Activist's Killing

Political Turmoil in France: Tensions Rise After Activist's Killing

 France
3
Bayer's $7.25 Billion Roundup Settlement: Aiming to End Cancer Litigation

Bayer's $7.25 Billion Roundup Settlement: Aiming to End Cancer Litigation

 Global
4
Weather Balloons from Belarus Disrupt Vilnius Airport Operations

Weather Balloons from Belarus Disrupt Vilnius Airport Operations

 Finland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Restoring Human Capital: How Families, Places and Jobs Shape Opportunity

Agrifood Systems Face Escalating Climate Impacts Amid Weak Targeted Action

Namibia Must Reform Public Investment Systems to Deliver on Growth and Climate Goals

How Ireland Became One of the Most Migration Dependent Nursing Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026