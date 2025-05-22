Left Menu

Aviation Near-Miss: IndiGo's Flight Amidst Hailstorm Drama

IndiGo's Delhi-Srinagar flight faced sudden turbulence due to a hailstorm, with over 220 passengers on board, including Trinamool Congress MPs. The flight safely landed despite onboard panic. The DGCA is investigating the incident further. IndiGo praised the crew's response, highlighting passenger safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 20:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An IndiGo flight flying from Delhi to Srinagar encountered unexpected and severe turbulence when it was caught in a sudden hailstorm on Wednesday. Sources reported that the flight carrying over 220 passengers included members of the Trinamool Congress.

The pilot declared an emergency while approaching Srinagar's airspace, but successfully landed without any injuries, prioritizing passenger safety and comfort. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is currently investigating the incident.

Trinamool Congress members shared their experience, describing it as a 'near-death' situation and applauding the pilot's skills. Videos capturing the anxiety onboard have circulated on social media, vividly portraying the tense atmosphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)

