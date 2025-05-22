SpaceX's Starship Cleared for Flight After March Mishap

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced Thursday it has approved SpaceX's Starship to resume flights after a test explosion in March, marking a crucial step for Elon Musk's space company. Clearance was granted following the revision of hazard zones along the rocket's flight path, letting launches proceed from Texas starting next week.

In collaboration with countries such as the United Kingdom, Turks and Caicos Islands, Bahamas, Mexico, and Cuba, which lie under Starship's trajectory, the FAA emphasized SpaceX's adherence to rigorous safety and environmental regulations. Debris from previous test failures caused disturbances, necessitating cleanup operations by SpaceX and local authorities.

The FAA has expanded the Aircraft Hazard Area from 885 to 1,600 nautical miles, including regions like the Bahamas and Turks and Caicos Islands. The Starship's upcoming ninth test flight aims to showcase reusable booster technology. Potential launch dates fall around Tuesday, May 27, pending favorable weather and technical readiness.

