Left Menu

SpaceX's Starship Cleared for Flight After March Mishap

The U.S. FAA has authorized SpaceX's Starship to resume flights following a March test failure, with new safety measures in place. This decision allows launches from Texas, expanding hazard zones, and collaborates with countries affected by debris. The launch of Starship Flight 9 could occur as early as next week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 22:32 IST
SpaceX's Starship Cleared for Flight After March Mishap
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced Thursday it has approved SpaceX's Starship to resume flights after a test explosion in March, marking a crucial step for Elon Musk's space company. Clearance was granted following the revision of hazard zones along the rocket's flight path, letting launches proceed from Texas starting next week.

In collaboration with countries such as the United Kingdom, Turks and Caicos Islands, Bahamas, Mexico, and Cuba, which lie under Starship's trajectory, the FAA emphasized SpaceX's adherence to rigorous safety and environmental regulations. Debris from previous test failures caused disturbances, necessitating cleanup operations by SpaceX and local authorities.

The FAA has expanded the Aircraft Hazard Area from 885 to 1,600 nautical miles, including regions like the Bahamas and Turks and Caicos Islands. The Starship's upcoming ninth test flight aims to showcase reusable booster technology. Potential launch dates fall around Tuesday, May 27, pending favorable weather and technical readiness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025