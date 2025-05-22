Left Menu

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Set for a Modern Makeover

Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus is undergoing redevelopment into a state-of-the-art railway station at Rs 2,800 crore. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis highlighted its transformation into a modern transport hub. PM Modi inaugurated 103 stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, including 12 in Maharashtra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-05-2025 23:32 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 23:32 IST
The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai is on track for a major revamp, aimed at transforming it into India's most modern railway station. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the ambitious Rs 2,800 crore project on Thursday, which promises to enhance passenger experience with airport-like facilities.

During a railway function in Parel, Fadnavis detailed plans for the terminus' redevelopment, promising a state-of-the-art transport hub. The announcement coincided with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's virtual inauguration of 103 stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme in Bikaner, Rajasthan. Among these, 12 stations are located in Maharashtra, including five in Mumbai and Bhusaval divisions and two in Pune.

The event in Parel, also attended by Governor CP Radhakrishnan and CR general manager Dharam Veer Meena, marks a significant move towards modernizing India's railway network, with a total of 1,337 stations scheduled for renovation and modernization under the scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)

