Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Set for a Modern Makeover

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai is on track for a major revamp, aimed at transforming it into India's most modern railway station. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the ambitious Rs 2,800 crore project on Thursday, which promises to enhance passenger experience with airport-like facilities.

During a railway function in Parel, Fadnavis detailed plans for the terminus' redevelopment, promising a state-of-the-art transport hub. The announcement coincided with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's virtual inauguration of 103 stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme in Bikaner, Rajasthan. Among these, 12 stations are located in Maharashtra, including five in Mumbai and Bhusaval divisions and two in Pune.

The event in Parel, also attended by Governor CP Radhakrishnan and CR general manager Dharam Veer Meena, marks a significant move towards modernizing India's railway network, with a total of 1,337 stations scheduled for renovation and modernization under the scheme.

