Panama and Venezuela Resume Commercial Flights Amid Diplomatic Thaw

Panama and Venezuela are set to reinstate commercial flights, nearly a year after halting them due to severed diplomatic ties, as confirmed by Panama's Civil Aviation Authority. The move comes after Venezuela withdrew its diplomatic presence last July amid tensions over Panama's stance on Venezuelan elections.

The Association of Venezuelan Airlines announced that flights would resume on a gradual basis, with licensed airlines able to operate as soon as their itineraries permit. However, the Venezuelan government has yet to issue an official statement regarding the resumption of services.

Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino expressed optimism about the development during a weekly news briefing, highlighting Panama's interest in the restoration of flights. Airlines such as Copa and Venezolana have already begun advertising services, indicating a warming of relations between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)