Corporate Sector's Asset Surge: A Glimpse into FY25's Investment Trends

A report by Bank of Baroda highlights a 7.6% growth in fixed assets for FY25, driven by infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, and consumer industries. Urban demand dynamics and government policies are supporting recovery, as sectors like food, edible oil, and auto expand investments, indicating optimism for future demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 10:00 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 10:00 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an optimistic development for the corporate sector, the latest report from the Bank of Baroda reveals a promising 7.6% increase in fixed asset investments for FY25. Key drivers include infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, and consumer-focused industries, setting a hopeful tone for the coming fiscal year.

Infrastructure-related domains like cement, construction, and engineering are leading the charge in fixed asset growth, showcasing impressive investment rates. Meanwhile, the consumer-oriented sectors present a mixed landscape, though housing potential for significant traction as consumption trends show signs of a rebound.

Despite urban demand variance, policy measures and declining inflation are noteworthy aiding factors for recovery. Notably, the food sector enjoyed a substantial 12.4% jump in fixed asset investments, reflecting heightened confidence in future demand prospects. The auto sector, encouraged by the move towards electric vehicles, and retail have also shown significant investment gains.

