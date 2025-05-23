Left Menu

Indian Markets See-Saw Amidst Global Bond Turbulence

Indian stock indices had a shaky opening on Friday due to uncertain foreign portfolio investor activity, influenced by global bond market turmoil. While the Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex reflected slight shifts, broader market indices performed positively, led by gains in sectors like FMCG and IT. Key institutional activities also shaped market dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 10:05 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 10:05 IST
Indian Markets See-Saw Amidst Global Bond Turbulence
BSE Building (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian stock indices began with minimal movement on Friday, reflecting instability chiefly due to erratic foreign portfolio investor (FPI) actions. The Nifty 50 index opened marginally higher, while the BSE Sensex started slightly down, highlighting a market wrestling with external uncertainties.

According to experts, the instability mainly stems from disruptions in the global bond markets. FPIs are vacillating, purchasing equities one day and divesting the next, adding a layer of unpredictability to the Indian market. Banking and Market Expert Ajay Bagga explained that foreign investors are unsettled by global bond fluctuations, with some pre-emptively withdrawing, overshadowing domestic growth drivers. Bagga anticipates Indian markets could gain once international sentiments stabilize.

Despite the lukewarm opening, broader market indices thrived. The Nifty Next 50, Financial Services index, and several sectoral indices showed gains. Specific sectors like FMCG, IT, and Auto contributed positively. Leading gainers included Grasim and ITC, although Sun Pharma and others saw declines. Institutionally, foreign investors withdrew significant sums, while domestic investors made notable purchases, all amidst global fiscal shifts influencing investor sentiment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025