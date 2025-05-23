Sudeep Pharma Makes Strategic Move With NSS Acquisition

Sudeep Pharma Limited, an industry leader in pharmaceutical and food-grade mineral ingredients headquartered in Vadodara, Gujarat, has taken a significant step to enhance its international reach. The company announced the strategic acquisition of Nutrition Supplies Services (NSS), a renowned provider of premix solutions based in Ireland.

NSS has carved a niche in the European market through its advanced micronutrient premixes, strategically targeting infant and medical nutrition. With over 15 years of expertise and collaboration with leading pediatric and clinical nutrition brands, NSS boasts a reputation for quality, regulatory brilliance, and innovation across both European and emerging markets.

The acquisition promises to integrate NSS's high-end premix capabilities with Sudeep Pharma's mineral portfolio. This synergy is set to bolster the company's capacity to deliver science-backed nutritional solutions with a competitive edge worldwide, particularly across Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. Shanil Bhayani, Director at Sudeep Pharma, emphasized the company's dedication to becoming a global frontrunner in specialty nutrition, ensuring agility, innovation, and quality remain at the forefront.

