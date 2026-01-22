Left Menu

No Imports of Recalled Infant Formula Detected in China

China's General Administration of Customs reports no records of recalled Picot brand infant formula imports. The French dairy group Lactalis recalled baby milk in 18 countries, including China, due to toxin contamination. This follows a similar recall by Nestlé earlier this month.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 22-01-2026 14:52 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 14:52 IST
  • China

The General Administration of Customs in China announced on Thursday that there are no records of the recalled Picot brand infant formula products from France's Lactalis entering the country.

The statement came after Lactalis revealed on Wednesday that it was recalling batches of its baby milk in 18 countries, including China, due to the detection of a toxin.

The recall echoes an earlier incident this month in which Nestlé conducted a similar recall of some infant nutrition products due to toxin concerns.

