No Imports of Recalled Infant Formula Detected in China

The General Administration of Customs in China announced on Thursday that there are no records of the recalled Picot brand infant formula products from France's Lactalis entering the country.

The statement came after Lactalis revealed on Wednesday that it was recalling batches of its baby milk in 18 countries, including China, due to the detection of a toxin.

The recall echoes an earlier incident this month in which Nestlé conducted a similar recall of some infant nutrition products due to toxin concerns.