Reliance Industries' Bold Investment in North-East India

Reliance Industries Ltd, led by Mukesh Ambani, plans a Rs 75,000 crore investment in North-Eastern India, focusing on biogas plants, telecom expansion, retail growth, and clean energy projects. The commitment aims to boost local economies, enhance technology access, and establish healthcare and sports infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2025 12:23 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 12:23 IST
Reliance Industries Ltd, spearheaded by Mukesh Ambani, has announced a monumental investment of Rs 75,000 crore in the North-Eastern states of India. This investment will fund the establishment of 350 biogas plants, expansion in telecom services, enhancement of retail sectors, and the initiation of clean energy projects.

Speaking at the Rising NorthEast Investors Summit, Ambani detailed the conglomerate's extensive plans that include investing in factories for high-quality FMCG products and inaugurating a 150-bed cancer hospital in Manipur. Over the next five years, Reliance intends to double its investments, having already funneled Rs 30,000 crore over the past 40 years.

Ambani emphasized the transformative impact on the region, highlighting employment opportunities, growth in the farming sector, advancement in technology access through Jio's telecom unit, and a thrust towards eco-friendly energy solutions. Reliance's commitment extends to cultural and sports initiatives, aiming to uplift the North-East as a hub for sports talent and innovation.

