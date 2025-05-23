North East India: A Powerhouse of Diversity and Opportunity

Delhi played host to a significant event on Friday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Rising North East Summit at Bharat Mandapam. The Prime Minister delivered a keynote address, shedding light on the North East region's immense potential that spans from trade and tradition to textiles and tourism. He emphasized how the area's diversity is one of India's greatest assets.

Describing the region as 'Ashtalakshmi,' a symbol of wealth and prosperity, Modi articulated the North East's strengths: from a bio-economy driven by bamboo to tea production, petroleum, sports, skills, ecotourism, and organic products. "The North-East is poised for investment and leadership," he declared, implying a readiness for growth and development.

Highlighting Eastern India's importance in the mission towards a 'Viksit Bharat' or Developed India, Modi underscored the government's policy of Empower, Act, Strengthen, and Transform (EAST) for the region. The summit, a two-day event in New Delhi, aims to position the North East as a lucrative opportunity for both global and domestic investors.

