Left Menu

North East India: A Powerhouse of Diversity and Opportunity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Rising North East Summit, emphasizing the Northeast's role in India's development. He highlighted the region's diverse strengths from trade to tourism, calling it a hub for investment and growth. The summit aims to foster global and domestic investment in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 12:25 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 12:25 IST
North East India: A Powerhouse of Diversity and Opportunity
PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Rising NorthEast Summit in Delhi (Photo/ ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi played host to a significant event on Friday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Rising North East Summit at Bharat Mandapam. The Prime Minister delivered a keynote address, shedding light on the North East region's immense potential that spans from trade and tradition to textiles and tourism. He emphasized how the area's diversity is one of India's greatest assets.

Describing the region as 'Ashtalakshmi,' a symbol of wealth and prosperity, Modi articulated the North East's strengths: from a bio-economy driven by bamboo to tea production, petroleum, sports, skills, ecotourism, and organic products. "The North-East is poised for investment and leadership," he declared, implying a readiness for growth and development.

Highlighting Eastern India's importance in the mission towards a 'Viksit Bharat' or Developed India, Modi underscored the government's policy of Empower, Act, Strengthen, and Transform (EAST) for the region. The summit, a two-day event in New Delhi, aims to position the North East as a lucrative opportunity for both global and domestic investors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025