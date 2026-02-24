Haryana Assembly Sparks Heated Debate on Governance and Development
In a contentious discussion during the Haryana Assembly on the Governor's Address, the Congress accused the BJP government of corruption, drug proliferation, and unfulfilled promises. The BJP defended its administrative record, claiming substantial development and merit-based job allocation. The session was marked by heated exchanges and demands for immediate government action.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-02-2026 21:41 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 21:41 IST
- Country:
- India
The Congress sharply criticized the BJP government in Haryana during a recent debate in the Assembly on the Governor's Address. Issues raised included alleged corruption, drug issues, and unfulfilled promises to farmers and women.
Congress MLA Naresh Selwal challenged the BJP's record on women's safety and claimed the party failed to deliver promised financial assistance to women.
The BJP countered these allegations, highlighting their developmental achievements and reforms, sparking heated exchanges within the Assembly.