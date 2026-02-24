Left Menu

Haryana Assembly Sparks Heated Debate on Governance and Development

In a contentious discussion during the Haryana Assembly on the Governor's Address, the Congress accused the BJP government of corruption, drug proliferation, and unfulfilled promises. The BJP defended its administrative record, claiming substantial development and merit-based job allocation. The session was marked by heated exchanges and demands for immediate government action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-02-2026 21:41 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 21:41 IST
Haryana Assembly Sparks Heated Debate on Governance and Development
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress sharply criticized the BJP government in Haryana during a recent debate in the Assembly on the Governor's Address. Issues raised included alleged corruption, drug issues, and unfulfilled promises to farmers and women.

Congress MLA Naresh Selwal challenged the BJP's record on women's safety and claimed the party failed to deliver promised financial assistance to women.

The BJP countered these allegations, highlighting their developmental achievements and reforms, sparking heated exchanges within the Assembly.

TRENDING

1
Cutting-Edge Tech and Strategic Collaboration: Railways Step Up Against Drug Trafficking

Cutting-Edge Tech and Strategic Collaboration: Railways Step Up Against Drug...

 India
2
Fact-Checking Trump's State of the Union: Myths, Missteps, and Achievements

Fact-Checking Trump's State of the Union: Myths, Missteps, and Achievements

 United States
3
Golden Surge: Jewellery Retail Sector Eyes 18% Growth by 2026-27

Golden Surge: Jewellery Retail Sector Eyes 18% Growth by 2026-27

 India
4
Britain's Resilience Amidst U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Britain's Resilience Amidst U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026