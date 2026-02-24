Left Menu

Chhattisgarh's Bold Budget Moves: Five Missions for Development Boom

Chhattisgarh's budget for 2026-27 introduces five focused missions aimed at driving development across various sectors. The budget allocates significant funds to promote AI, tourism, sports, infrastructure, and startups. It aims to boost inclusive growth, infrastructure development, and investment through mission-mode implementation, targeting economic and social transformation.

Chhattisgarh's Bold Budget Moves: Five Missions for Development Boom
Chhattisgarh Finance Minister O P Choudhary unveiled an ambitious budget for the 2026-27 financial year, spotlighting five strategic missions designed to enhance the state's development trajectory. The Rs 1.72 lakh crore budget underscores a commitment to inclusive growth by focusing on AI, tourism, sports, infrastructure, and startups.

The Chief Minister's AI Mission aspires to establish Chhattisgarh as a frontrunner in emerging technologies, prioritizing skill development, AI startups, and leveraging artificial intelligence across sectors like governance and healthcare. Simultaneously, the Tourism Development Mission will invigorate the state's tourism by enhancing major destinations, promoting local crafts, and fostering cultural heritage.

With an eye on sports excellence, the budget details provisions for nurturing grassroots talent and boosting women's participation in athletics. Infrastructure and Startup Missions aim to fortify the state's economic base, equipping youth with industry-ready skills and facilitating job creation. Additionally, significant investments are earmarked for forest conservation, education, and environmental initiatives.

