Global Push Intensifies for Ratification of WTO Fisheries Subsidies Agreement

In a powerful joint appeal, WTO Director-General Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Secretary General Martin Chungong are calling on parliaments worldwide to urgently ratify the WTO Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies. This groundbreaking accord, adopted during the WTO’s 12th Ministerial Conference (MC12) in June 2022, represents a historic milestone as the first WTO agreement with environmental sustainability as its core principle.

To date, 99 WTO members have formally accepted the Agreement, with only 12 more required for it to enter into force. The Agreement’s implementation would signal a robust commitment to Sustainable Development Goal 14.6—eliminating harmful fisheries subsidies—and underscore the capacity of multilateralism to generate meaningful, global public goods.

A Call to Action Ahead of Oceans Conference

Dr. Okonjo-Iweala emphasized the urgency of the moment:

“This Agreement is not only about preserving deteriorating fish stocks: it is about people's livelihoods and food security. It's about responding to problems of the global commons and demonstrating that the multilateral trading system is delivering global public goods. It would be wonderful if we can get this done in time for next month's 2025 United Nations Oceans Conference in France.”

The upcoming UN Oceans Conference, to be held from 9 to 13 June 2025 in Nice, France, is seen as a pivotal opportunity to finalize ratification and inject momentum into the global effort to halt the degradation of marine ecosystems.

Why the Agreement Matters

The Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies targets some of the most damaging forms of subsidies—particularly those that:

Encourage illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing,

Deplete already overfished marine stocks,

Fuel unregulated fishing in the high seas.

By addressing these harmful subsidies, the Agreement seeks to restore marine biodiversity, secure long-term food supplies, and strengthen economic resilience for millions who rely on oceans, especially in small, vulnerable economies (SVEs) and least-developed countries (LDCs).

Many SVEs and LDCs have already ratified the Agreement, acknowledging its potential to sustain ocean-based livelihoods. Even landlocked countries recognize its value, given the indirect impact on food security through global supply chains and market stability.

Parliament’s Crucial Role

Martin Chungong underscored the strategic role that national legislatures play:

“Parliaments are the vital link between global agreements and national action. By ratifying this Agreement, they can help restore marine ecosystems, support livelihoods and show that multilateralism works.”

This sentiment echoes a joint letter sent by Chungong and Okonjo-Iweala in September 2023, rallying parliamentarians worldwide to champion ratification efforts in their respective countries.

Funding and Support Mechanisms in Place

In anticipation of the Agreement’s activation, the WTO Fisheries Funding Mechanism (Fish Fund) stands ready to provide technical assistance and capacity-building to developing countries. This collaborative effort—backed by international partners—ensures that nations have the tools they need to effectively implement the Agreement and transition to sustainable fisheries management.

A Beacon of Hope in Uncertain Times

Amid geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty, the successful negotiation of the 2022 Agreement underscores the WTO’s capacity to deliver multilateral solutions to global challenges. Finalizing complementary negotiations on disciplines related to overcapacity and overfishing remains a crucial next step to bolster this framework.

The WTO and IPU remain steadfast in their support for national and regional parliaments, offering technical briefings, outreach campaigns, and targeted resources to facilitate swift ratification and implementation.

As the world turns its eyes to the 2025 UN Oceans Conference, the international community is closer than ever to turning the tide for the oceans—provided that the remaining twelve parliaments act swiftly and decisively.