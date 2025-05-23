Tembo Global Industries Achieves Record Profits Amid Expansion Plans

Mumbai, May 23 (PTI) – Tembo Global Industries Ltd recorded a significant leap in profit after tax (PAT), reaching ₹51 crore in FY25, which represents a 259% increase year-on-year as the company's revenue soared 69.5% to ₹743.2 crore.

This year marked a financial milestone for the engineering and textile firm, with PAT for the final quarter almost quintupling to ₹14.7 crore and quarterly revenues seeing a substantial rise of 125.2% to ₹274 crore.

The company also boasted a robust order book valued at ₹1,485 crore, with fresh orders coming in at ₹1,600 crore, signaling a period of vigorous demand. Tembo Global is advancing a significant manufacturing capacity expansion, expected to conclude in early FY26.

