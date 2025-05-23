Tembo Global Industries Achieves Record Profits Amid Expansion Plans
Tembo Global Industries Ltd has reported an impressive 259% increase in profit to ₹51 crore for FY25, with revenue up 69.5% to ₹743.2 crore. The company is investing ₹1,000 crore to enhance its manufacturing capabilities, particularly in defence, and is expanding into renewable energy.
- Country:
- India
Mumbai, May 23 (PTI) – Tembo Global Industries Ltd recorded a significant leap in profit after tax (PAT), reaching ₹51 crore in FY25, which represents a 259% increase year-on-year as the company's revenue soared 69.5% to ₹743.2 crore.
This year marked a financial milestone for the engineering and textile firm, with PAT for the final quarter almost quintupling to ₹14.7 crore and quarterly revenues seeing a substantial rise of 125.2% to ₹274 crore.
The company also boasted a robust order book valued at ₹1,485 crore, with fresh orders coming in at ₹1,600 crore, signaling a period of vigorous demand. Tembo Global is advancing a significant manufacturing capacity expansion, expected to conclude in early FY26.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Australia Powers Ahead: Labor's Renewable Energy Future
Empowering Green: ArcelorMittal's Giant Leap into Renewable Energy in India
REC Ltd's Bold Leap Towards Renewable Energy Revolution
BHEL and RECPDCL Join Forces for Renewable Energy Venture
Vikram Solar Secures Key Order for Gujarat's Renewable Energy Push