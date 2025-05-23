Left Menu

Tembo Global Industries Achieves Record Profits Amid Expansion Plans

Tembo Global Industries Ltd has reported an impressive 259% increase in profit to ₹51 crore for FY25, with revenue up 69.5% to ₹743.2 crore. The company is investing ₹1,000 crore to enhance its manufacturing capabilities, particularly in defence, and is expanding into renewable energy.

Mumbai | Updated: 23-05-2025 16:09 IST
Mumbai, May 23 (PTI) – Tembo Global Industries Ltd recorded a significant leap in profit after tax (PAT), reaching ₹51 crore in FY25, which represents a 259% increase year-on-year as the company's revenue soared 69.5% to ₹743.2 crore.

This year marked a financial milestone for the engineering and textile firm, with PAT for the final quarter almost quintupling to ₹14.7 crore and quarterly revenues seeing a substantial rise of 125.2% to ₹274 crore.

The company also boasted a robust order book valued at ₹1,485 crore, with fresh orders coming in at ₹1,600 crore, signaling a period of vigorous demand. Tembo Global is advancing a significant manufacturing capacity expansion, expected to conclude in early FY26.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

