Himachal Pradesh Fights for Apple Growers with Import Duty Proposal

In a bid to shield local apple growers, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to discuss the impact of apple imports from Turkiye. The Chief Minister urged a universal increase in import duty on apples to safeguard the interests of domestic producers.

Chief Minister Sukhu also addressed budgetary and financial challenges facing the state. Seeking federal assistance, he called for raising the borrowing limit for Himachal Pradesh and other special category states by at least two percent to alleviate financial burdens.

Highlighting proactive measures by the state government, Sukhu briefed Sitharaman on efforts to enhance fiscal management and resource augmentation amid economic constraints. However, he emphasized the need for increased collaboration with the Union Government to ensure sustainable development.

