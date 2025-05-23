Left Menu

JSW Steel's Profit Rise Amidst Strategic Financial Moves

JSW Steel, led by Sajjan Jindal, reported a 13.54% rise in net profit to Rs 1,501 crore for the March 2025 quarter due to lower expenses. However, annual profits declined 61% to Rs 3,491 crore. The company plans to raise significant funds through convertible debentures and equity shares.

JSW Steel, under the leadership of Sajjan Jindal, has reported a 13.54% increase in its consolidated net profit, amounting to Rs 1,501 crore during the March 2025 quarter. This boost in profit was primarily attributed to a strategic decrease in expenses, the company revealed.

Despite the quarterly profit boost, the steel giant experienced a 61% drop in its annual profit, which fell to Rs 3,491 crore from Rs 8,973 crore the previous year. The company's total income experienced a decrease to Rs 45,049 crore for the quarter as well.

Looking ahead, JSW Steel's board has approved initiatives to raise substantial funds through the issuance of non-convertible debentures and equity shares, amounting to up to Rs 7,000 crore, showcasing their strategic financial planning in face of fluctuating profits.

