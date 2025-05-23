Left Menu

Devyani International's Strategic Expansion Fuels Best-Ever Performance

Devyani International Ltd, the leading Indian franchisee of Yum! Brands, reported a narrowed net loss of Rs 16.76 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to Rs 48.95 crore a year earlier. Their revenue rose by 15.8%, bolstered by store acquisitions and expansions in India and globally.

Devyani International Ltd, a significant player in the quick service restaurant industry as the largest Indian franchisee for Yum! Brands, recently announced a marked improvement in its financial performance for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2025. The company reduced its net loss to Rs 16.76 crore from Rs 48.95 crore in the same quarter the previous year.

This financial turnaround is attributed to a strategic acquisition of KFC outlets in Thailand and an aggressive expansion of its store network within India. Devyani International's revenue showed a strong growth trajectory, with a 15.8% increase to Rs 1,212.6 crore in the March quarter.

The company's non-executive chairman, Ravi Jaipuria, highlighted that these strategic moves, including the recent acquisition of the Sky Gate Hospitality group, positions them for further growth across emerging high-potential food categories. With the inclusion of new brands like New York Fries and an expanded operational footprint, the company now operates 2,039 stores across various countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

