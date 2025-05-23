Trump's Tariff Threats Rattle Global Markets

President Donald Trump's announcement of possible 50% tariffs on the European Union is causing stocks to plummet on Friday. This move aims to accelerate Trump's trade agenda, but it has sent shockwaves across major stock indexes, notably the S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq.

European markets have felt the immediate impact, with France's CAC 40 index falling sharply. Trump's criticism extends to specific corporations like Apple, which is facing a potential 25% tariff on iPhones manufactured outside the U.S. Retailers, burdened by these economic uncertainties, are hesitant to provide comprehensive financial forecasts.

In response, U.S. Treasury yields dipped slightly, reflecting investor caution and unrest. While some stock indexes in Asia traded before Trump's announcement, gold prices climbed as investors sought out secure investments amidst the turmoil. Current conditions highlight the volatility within global economic markets triggered by this trade tension.

(With inputs from agencies.)