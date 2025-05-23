Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Threats Rattle Global Markets

President Donald Trump's latest threats of imposing 50% tariffs on the European Union have caused stock markets to dip, shaking both U.S. and European indexes. Retailers like Apple and Ross Stores are feeling the pressure, with uncertainty further complicating business forecasts and stirring fears of a global recession.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 23-05-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 19:36 IST
Trump's Tariff Threats Rattle Global Markets
Trump

President Donald Trump's announcement of possible 50% tariffs on the European Union is causing stocks to plummet on Friday. This move aims to accelerate Trump's trade agenda, but it has sent shockwaves across major stock indexes, notably the S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq.

European markets have felt the immediate impact, with France's CAC 40 index falling sharply. Trump's criticism extends to specific corporations like Apple, which is facing a potential 25% tariff on iPhones manufactured outside the U.S. Retailers, burdened by these economic uncertainties, are hesitant to provide comprehensive financial forecasts.

In response, U.S. Treasury yields dipped slightly, reflecting investor caution and unrest. While some stock indexes in Asia traded before Trump's announcement, gold prices climbed as investors sought out secure investments amidst the turmoil. Current conditions highlight the volatility within global economic markets triggered by this trade tension.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025