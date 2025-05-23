Left Menu

Diageo India's Spirits Sales Set for Boost with India-UK FTA

Diageo India's United Spirits Ltd anticipates reduced consumer prices for imported liquor due to the India-UK free trade agreement. Duties on UK whisky and gin will drop from 150% to 75%, benefiting consumers and boosting volume growth. The trade pact opens up opportunities in their global portfolio.

Updated: 23-05-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 20:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

United Spirits Ltd, part of Diageo, is preparing for a price reduction in imported liquors in India, projected to increase alongside volume growth, following the India-UK free trade agreement, top executives shared in a recent investor call.

Diageo India's Managing Director Praveen Someshwar and CFO Pradeep Jain confirmed that reduced duties from 150% to 75% will lead to consumer price cuts. The company plans to extend these savings to customers.

The agreement marks a notable development, slashing duties on Scotch whisky and facilitating opportunities within Diageo's global portfolio, enhancing consumer reach and potentially boosting the company's presence in India's spirits market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

