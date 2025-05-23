India: A Rising Hub for Global Aerospace Sourcing

India is rapidly advancing as a pivotal player in the global aerospace industry, with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) sourcing over USD 2 billion worth of components and services annually from the country, according to a senior government official.

Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha highlighted the potential in India's aviation sector, noting its emerging role as a hub for Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) activities. This development is not only set to reduce operational costs for airlines but also promises to generate substantial employment opportunities and boost service capabilities.

In the world's fastest-growing civil aviation market, Indian carriers are placing significant aircraft orders to expand their fleets in response to rising air travel demand. Sinha emphasized the importance of sustainable growth in the industry during the curtain-raiser event for Wings India 2026, an aviation conference scheduled for January 2026 in Hyderabad.

