Sargad and Telangana Sign MoU for Rs 1,000 Crore Investment and Aviation MRO Facility
Sargad has signed an MoU with the Telangana government to invest Rs 1,000 crore over three to five years. The investment aims to establish an aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul facility. Telangana is also interested in a small modular reactor-based clean energy project with an investment of Rs 6,000 crore.
Sargad, an industrial and investment platform from the US, has finalized an MoU with the Telangana government, committing Rs 1,000 crore over the next three to five years. This significant investment aims to establish a state-of-the-art aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility.
The deal was discussed at a meeting held on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting. Srinivas Thota, CEO of Sargad, showcased the company's expertise in aerospace, defense, and advanced manufacturing sectors.
Simultaneously, another venture, NUkler Products, has expressed interest in a small modular reactor-based clean energy project with potential investments reaching Rs 6,000 crore. Telangana ensures focus on sustainable economic zones and is open to innovative partnerships.
(With inputs from agencies.)
