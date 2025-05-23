Kolkata Metro Enhances Commuter Experience with Innovative Amenities

Kolkata Metro Railway has taken significant strides to enhance commuter convenience by unveiling an array of new amenities on its Green Line and Blue Line corridors. The newly introduced facilities include digital lockers and special reclining chairs, designed to provide passengers with a more comfortable journey.

The initiative was spearheaded by Metro Railway General Manager P Uday Kumar Reddy, who inaugurated the digi-locker facility at Howrah station and the relaxation chairs at Esplanade station on Friday. The digital lockers, available for hire for a maximum of 12 hours, aim to offer passengers a secure and affordable solution for luggage storage.

Metro authorities have also revealed plans to introduce similar services at additional stations such as Dakshineswar, Sealdah, and Park Street. Furthermore, branded food outlets and a multi-shopping arcade are set to open soon, promising a comprehensive and enhanced experience for everyday commuters.

