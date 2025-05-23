Left Menu

Kolkata Metro Enhances Commuter Experience with Innovative Amenities

Metro Railway Kolkata has introduced new amenities for commuters including digital lockers and special reclining chairs on its Green Line and Blue Line corridors. Additional facilities such as branded food outlets and a multi-shopping arcade are also planned, aiming to offer a more comfortable and convenient experience for travelers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 23-05-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 21:16 IST
Kolkata Metro Enhances Commuter Experience with Innovative Amenities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata Metro Railway has taken significant strides to enhance commuter convenience by unveiling an array of new amenities on its Green Line and Blue Line corridors. The newly introduced facilities include digital lockers and special reclining chairs, designed to provide passengers with a more comfortable journey.

The initiative was spearheaded by Metro Railway General Manager P Uday Kumar Reddy, who inaugurated the digi-locker facility at Howrah station and the relaxation chairs at Esplanade station on Friday. The digital lockers, available for hire for a maximum of 12 hours, aim to offer passengers a secure and affordable solution for luggage storage.

Metro authorities have also revealed plans to introduce similar services at additional stations such as Dakshineswar, Sealdah, and Park Street. Furthermore, branded food outlets and a multi-shopping arcade are set to open soon, promising a comprehensive and enhanced experience for everyday commuters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025