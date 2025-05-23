Trade Tensions Surge: EU Markets React to Trump's Tariff Threats

European shares plummeted on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump heightened tariff threats against the European Union and Apple. This move has reignited concerns about a global trade war and its potential damaging impact.

Trump proposed a 50% tariff on EU goods, including luxury items, pharmaceuticals, and more, starting June 1. He also threatened Apple with a 25% tariff on iPhones sold but not manufactured in the U.S. According to Lindsay James, an investment strategist at Quilter, this could further escalate the global trade conflict and reverse recent market momentum.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.9%, logging its first weekly decline in six weeks, while the Euro STOXX Volatility index rose to a three-week high. Economically-sensitive sectors and countries like Germany, whose DAX dropped 1.5%, were notably affected.

