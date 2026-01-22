France Rejects Trump's Peace Board

France has chosen not to join U.S. President Donald Trump's Peace Board, citing a misalignment with a U.N. resolution aimed at resolving the Gaza conflict. According to the French foreign ministry, the charter proposed by the U.S. does not address the specific mandate for Gaza.

French Foreign Ministry spokesman Pascal Confavreux explained that the absence of a mention of Gaza in the charter was a significant factor in France's decision. He emphasized that not only does the charter fail to correspond with Gaza's needs, but it also contains elements contrary to the U.N. charter.

The decision underscores France's commitment to international norms and its cautious approach to peace initiatives that do not align with United Nations principles. The ministry's stance reflects broader international concerns over unilateral actions that could undermine established resolutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)