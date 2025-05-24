Boeing Dodges Conviction: $1.1 Billion Settlement in Max Plane Fraud Case
The U.S. Justice Department has reached a deal with Boeing to avoid prosecution for fraud relating to the 737 MAX crashes. Boeing will pay over $1.1 billion, including a $444.5 million victims' fund. The agreement avoids branding Boeing a convicted felon, disappointing crash victims' families.
The U.S. Justice Department announced a landmark settlement with Boeing on Friday, allowing the aerospace giant to skirt a criminal conviction for fraud linked to two fatal 737 MAX crashes that claimed 346 lives.
The deal, which includes a $444.5 million allocation to a crash victims' fund and a total financial commitment of over $1.1 billion, permits Boeing to evade the stigma of being labeled a convicted felon.
This resolution, however, has disheartened the victims' families who sought a trial. While Boeing maintains its innocence in court, it will pay to bolster compliance and safety protocols, lifting an independent oversight mandate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
