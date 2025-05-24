Revolutionizing The Food Franchise Industry: The Donito Phenomenon

In a bold move shaking up the food franchise scene, Donito is emerging as India's first affordable food brand, offering budding entrepreneurs the chance to own an outlet for only ₹5 to ₹6 lakhs. This disrupts the traditional model which demands significant investments in the crores.

Catering to Indian palates, Donito emphasizes local flavors and easy franchise management. It uses pre-cooked items, minimizing the need for skilled chefs. This approach not only reduces operating costs but also enables faster training for staff, making it an attractive opportunity for students and recent graduates eager to be their own bosses.

Moreover, Donito eliminates royalty fees and provides comprehensive after-sales support, ensuring franchisees benefit completely from their earnings. Together with its scalable logistics network and innovative inventory management, Donito ensures franchisees face minimal hurdles and maximize profits. The brand is set to redefine affordable franchising in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)