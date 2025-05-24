KSH International Prepares for Rs 745-Crore IPO to Fuel Expansion

KSH International, a renowned Pune-based manufacturer, is gearing up for its Rs 745-crore initial public offering (IPO), submitting preliminary documents to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for approval.

The planned IPO features a dual-structured strategy: a fresh share issuance worth Rs 420 crore, and an offer-for-sale amounting to Rs 325 crore by the company's promoters. The draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) reveals the financial goals behind the initiative, earmarking significant portions for debt reduction and infrastructure enhancement, including new machinery at its Supa and Chakan facilities in Maharashtra.

The company's expansion is underscored by the installation of a rooftop solar power plant and its intent to enhance its global footprint. Operating since 1981, KSH has established a robust clientele, including Bharat Bijlee and Siemens Energy India, and exports to 24 countries. The upcoming Supa facility in Ahilyanagar aims to double its capacity in two years.

(With inputs from agencies.)