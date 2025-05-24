Left Menu

Maharashtra's Vision 2047: Aiming for a Trillion-Dollar Transformation

Maharashtra aims to become a five trillion dollar economy by 2047. With a strategic vision for 2047 divided into stages, the state targets a trillion-dollar economy by 2030. Initiatives include a 150-day action plan, green energy transitions, and the 'Saurgram' scheme, promoting sustainable development and investment growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 20:31 IST
Maharashtra is setting its sights on becoming a five trillion dollar economy by 2047, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis outlining a detailed roadmap to achieve this ambitious goal. At the NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting, Fadnavis emphasized plans to align with the central government's Viksit Bharat vision.

The government's 'Maharashtra 2047' vision is structured in three phases, aiming to hit significant milestones, including becoming a trillion-dollar economy by 2030. The state has implemented a 100-day program focused on governance and development, achieving over 700 targets. A 150-day action plan with long, medium, and short-term visions is now in progress.

Fadnavis highlighted progress in green energy, with 36,000 MW of agreements signed for sustainable power sources. By 2030, 52% of Maharashtra's energy will derive from green sources. The state's investment appeal has grown with record-breaking FDI inflows, indicating its status as an economic powerhouse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

