Decisive Phase in Urban Transformation: India's Journey Towards Viksit Bharat

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal announced on Tuesday that India's urban transformation is advancing into a crucial stage. This development is essential for achieving Viksit Bharat by 2047. The minister made these remarks while inaugurating the 18th edition of 'Municipalika' at Bharat Mandapam, emphasizing the importance of strong, secure, and sustainable cities.

Currently, about 40% of India's population resides in urban areas, a number projected to grow to 80 crore over the next 25 years. Urban areas contribute significantly to the economy, generating nearly 70% of GDP and 90% of revenues. The minister stressed the need for coordinated governance, policy clarity, infrastructure investment, and technological integration.

Highlighting government initiatives, Manohar Lal mentioned programs like the Swachh Bharat Mission, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban, and the expansion of rental housing, metro rail, and electric mobility. The establishment of Integrated Command and Control Centres in 100 cities aims to enhance safety and governance. The government is also targeting 5,000 km of metro connectivity by 2047, focusing on environmental sustainability through electric vehicle adoption and pollution reduction.

