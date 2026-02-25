Left Menu

Decisive Phase in Urban Transformation: India's Journey Towards Viksit Bharat

Union Minister Manohar Lal highlights India's urban transformation at Municipalika 2023. With cities driving 70% of GDP, the focus is on strengthening urban infrastructure, technology integration, and environmental sustainability. Key initiatives include metro expansion, electric mobility, and improved governance through Integrated Command and Control Centres.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2026 19:39 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 19:39 IST
Decisive Phase in Urban Transformation: India's Journey Towards Viksit Bharat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal announced on Tuesday that India's urban transformation is advancing into a crucial stage. This development is essential for achieving Viksit Bharat by 2047. The minister made these remarks while inaugurating the 18th edition of 'Municipalika' at Bharat Mandapam, emphasizing the importance of strong, secure, and sustainable cities.

Currently, about 40% of India's population resides in urban areas, a number projected to grow to 80 crore over the next 25 years. Urban areas contribute significantly to the economy, generating nearly 70% of GDP and 90% of revenues. The minister stressed the need for coordinated governance, policy clarity, infrastructure investment, and technological integration.

Highlighting government initiatives, Manohar Lal mentioned programs like the Swachh Bharat Mission, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban, and the expansion of rental housing, metro rail, and electric mobility. The establishment of Integrated Command and Control Centres in 100 cities aims to enhance safety and governance. The government is also targeting 5,000 km of metro connectivity by 2047, focusing on environmental sustainability through electric vehicle adoption and pollution reduction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Breaking Barriers: BLR and Frankfurt Airports Unite for Enhanced Cargo Connectivity

Breaking Barriers: BLR and Frankfurt Airports Unite for Enhanced Cargo Conne...

 India
2
Parliamentary Committee Gears Up to Transform Higher Education

Parliamentary Committee Gears Up to Transform Higher Education

 India
3
Maharashtra Announces DA Hike for Government Employees

Maharashtra Announces DA Hike for Government Employees

 India
4
Head Constable Sentenced to Life for Teacher's Murder During Exam Duty

Head Constable Sentenced to Life for Teacher's Murder During Exam Duty

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026