Daring Rescue: Indian Coast Guard Saves Crew from Listing Liberian Vessel
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 22:10 IST
The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) responded swiftly to a distress call from the Liberian container vessel MSC ELSA 3, which developed a critical 26-degree list roughly 38 nautical miles southwest of Kochi.
Officials confirmed that 21 out of 24 crew members have been successfully rescued. The vessel, which left Vizhinjam Port on May 23, was en route to Kochi when it issued the alert.
The ICG, coordinating with the Directorate General of Shipping, deployed both ships and aircraft, airdropping life rafts and directing immediate salvage operations to stabilize the vessel and prevent environmental risks.
