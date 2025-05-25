Tripura's Vision 2047: Building a Future-Ready State with Strategic Growth

The Tripura government is taking ambitious strides toward becoming a 'future-ready' state by 2047, with a strategic roadmap highlighting nine key growth enablers. Chief Minister Manik Saha unveiled these plans at the 10th NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting in Delhi, aiming to elevate the state's per capita income substantially.

The roadmap focuses on sectors like medical wellness, eco-tourism, IT, knowledge economy, resilient agriculture, cultural heritage, and sports. Tripura also boasts a strong agricultural base, high literacy rates, and rich natural resources. Significant investments in rubber, bamboo processing, healthcare, education, data centers, hospitality, and commerce are already underway.

Tripura aims for 90% renewable energy adoption by 2047, promoting solar projects through streamlined land allotment processes, viability gap funding, and increased rooftop solar uptake across the state. With the implementation of the Tripura Industrial Investment Policy 2024, the state is poised for industrial growth alongside its MSME sector expansion.

