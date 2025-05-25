Workplace Shift: Embracing Benefits Over Higher Salaries
A report by Genius Consultants reveals a significant shift in employee preferences in India, with 74% valuing long-term benefits over slightly higher salaries. The study highlights employees' desire for health insurance, retirement plans, and flexible work options to support financial wellness, urging companies to adjust their compensation strategies.
Amid rising living costs and changing workplace expectations, a new report highlights a notable shift in employee priorities. According to the study by Genius Consultants, 74% of employees prefer long-term benefits like health insurance and retirement planning over slightly higher salaries.
The report surveyed 1,139 employees across various sectors in India and found only 32% of respondents felt their current benefits effectively supported their financial well-being, whereas over 61% considered them inadequate. Furthermore, more than half noted their company did not prioritize mental and financial health in wellness programs.
An overwhelming 84% of employees indicated flexible work arrangements, such as hybrid or remote options, as critical to managing finances efficiently. Additionally, 73% favored performance-based bonuses to address financial concerns, underscoring a shift toward variable compensation models. The findings urge organizations to redefine compensation strategies as integral to employee loyalty and productivity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
