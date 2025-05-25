India's Economic Surge: Third-Largest Economy in Sight

India is poised to become the world's third-largest economy under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as per announcements from Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy. The country has already surpassed Japan, securing its position as the fourth-largest economy globally.

Predictions by the International Monetary Fund indicate India will be the fastest-growing major economy over the next two years. With growth rates of 6.2% in 2025 and 6.3% in 2026, India's economic expansion far exceeds global averages.

NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam attributes this rapid growth trajectory to the favorable geopolitical and economic climate, bolstered by transformative policies and reforms driven by visionary leadership.