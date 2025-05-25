Heavy Rains Lead to Roof Collapse at Nashik Bus Stand
A roof slab at a bus stand in Nashik's Sinnar town collapsed due to heavy rains, damaging a state transport bus. No injuries were reported, and passengers were evacuated. Bus services remained unaffected, although heavy rains caused traffic congestion and waterlogging in the area.
A portion of the roof at a bus terminal in Sinnar, Nashik district, collapsed under intense rainfall on Sunday evening, authorities confirmed, sparking concerns about infrastructure resilience amid changing weather patterns.
No injuries were reported, but the incident damaged a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus. Quick evacuation procedures ensured passenger safety, as ongoing rain continued to deluge the region from 3 pm.
The affected area was soon cleared by workers, ensuring the resumption of regular bus services, although severe rain-induced traffic congestion and waterlogging persisted in Sinnar town, officials stated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
