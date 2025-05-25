Left Menu

Heavy Rains Lead to Roof Collapse at Nashik Bus Stand

A roof slab at a bus stand in Nashik's Sinnar town collapsed due to heavy rains, damaging a state transport bus. No injuries were reported, and passengers were evacuated. Bus services remained unaffected, although heavy rains caused traffic congestion and waterlogging in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 25-05-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 20:50 IST
Heavy Rains Lead to Roof Collapse at Nashik Bus Stand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A portion of the roof at a bus terminal in Sinnar, Nashik district, collapsed under intense rainfall on Sunday evening, authorities confirmed, sparking concerns about infrastructure resilience amid changing weather patterns.

No injuries were reported, but the incident damaged a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus. Quick evacuation procedures ensured passenger safety, as ongoing rain continued to deluge the region from 3 pm.

The affected area was soon cleared by workers, ensuring the resumption of regular bus services, although severe rain-induced traffic congestion and waterlogging persisted in Sinnar town, officials stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025