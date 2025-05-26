U.S. Steel and Nippon Steel Forge $14 Billion Deal
The United States announced a partnership between U.S. Steel and Japan's Nippon Steel, involving a $14 billion investment. Under the agreement, U.S. Steel will remain under U.S. control, and the merger is expected to generate 70,000 jobs with plans for a new steel mill.
The United States has secured a significant partnership deal involving U.S. Steel and Japan's Nippon Steel, President Donald Trump announced. This agreement, touted on Sunday, will see Nippon Steel investing a substantial $14 billion into U.S. Steel's operations.
The investment includes up to $4 billion dedicated to the development of a new steel mill. Trump highlighted that this merger is set to create approximately 70,000 jobs, signifying a major boost to the domestic steel industry.
Emphasizing U.S. sovereignty, Trump assured that U.S. Steel will remain under American control, a key condition for the deal's execution. "It will be controlled by the United States, otherwise I wouldn't make the deal," Trump affirmed.
ALSO READ
Tunisia’s Startup Act Spurs Innovation and Jobs: A Model for Developing Economies
World Bank-Backed Hotel Projects Drive Jobs and Growth in Sub-Saharan Africa’s Tourism
Telangana's Meteoric Rise: A Hub for Investment and Growth
Germany's Foreign Investments: A Declining Trend
Brazil Attracts Significant Chinese Investments Amidst Presidential Visit