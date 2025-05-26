U.S. Steel and Nippon Steel Forge $14 Billion Deal

The United States has secured a significant partnership deal involving U.S. Steel and Japan's Nippon Steel, President Donald Trump announced. This agreement, touted on Sunday, will see Nippon Steel investing a substantial $14 billion into U.S. Steel's operations.

The investment includes up to $4 billion dedicated to the development of a new steel mill. Trump highlighted that this merger is set to create approximately 70,000 jobs, signifying a major boost to the domestic steel industry.

Emphasizing U.S. sovereignty, Trump assured that U.S. Steel will remain under American control, a key condition for the deal's execution. "It will be controlled by the United States, otherwise I wouldn't make the deal," Trump affirmed.